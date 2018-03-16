151,000 euros seized from ex-magistrate Ingroia (2)

Palermo, March 16 - Italian finance police on Friday seized over 151,000 euros in assets from high-profile former magistrate Antonio Ingroia in relation to a probe into alleged misappropriation, sources said. The investigation regards the role the former chief prosecutor of Palermo had for Sicilia e Servizi, an agency providing IT services for the region of Sicily. Ingroia, who also had a brief and unsuccessful political career, was a liquidator for the agency and them became its administrator for a spell. The assets seized are equivalent to a 117,000-euro payment for Ingroia's duties as liquidator and around 34,000 in travel and expense reimbursements - money that Ingroia was allegedly not due, the sources said. A auditor for the agency is also under investigation, according to the sources.