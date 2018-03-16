Soccer: Juve get Real Madrid, Roma-Barcelona (2)

Rome

Rome, March 16 - Italy's two surviving teams in the Champions League will both face a tough challenge in the quarterfinals, with Juventus drawn against Real Madrid and AS Roma pitched against Barcelona. Roma will face the Catalan giants away in the first leg, with the return in the Italian capital. It will be the opposite way around for Juve, who will host Real in Turin in the first leg and travel to Madrid for the second.

