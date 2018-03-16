Police nab 6 in Catania 350-mn waste-management probe

Catania

Catania, March 16 - Six people were arrested or subjected to other precautionary measures on Friday on charges of corruption and embezzlement in connection with a probe into a 350-million-euro three-year contract for waste management in the Sicilian city of Catania. The suspects include four high-ranking city council officials and two Roman entrepreneurs linked to the company Ecocar, which handled local waste disposal on behalf of the administration. Investigators claim the civil servants ensured rapid payments and omitted controls. Police also conducted house and office searches and confiscated 20,000 euros in cash.

