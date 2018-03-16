Gentiloni to call May on Russia case

Rome, March 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni will call British Prime Minister Theresa May on the crisis between the UK and Russia on Friday, sources at the premier's office said Thursday. Contacts have been continuous, they said, between Palazzo Chigi and Downing Street in a case which has shown the Italian government's "strong solidarity" with the British government and people. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano voiced those sentiments to British counterpart Boris Johnson earlier Thursday.