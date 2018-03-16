Baby girl found dead at Marche trash centre (2)

Ostra

Ostra, March 16 - A trash-processing firm on Friday found the dead body of a newborn baby girl at a facility in Ostra, in the central Marche region, sources said. An autopsy on the body will be performed later on Friday. One of the hypotheses is that the baby was abandoned in a trash cannister in a street shortly after birth. The firm processes trash from several towns.

