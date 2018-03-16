Reggio Calabria

Three arrested for beating elderly woman to death, robbery

88-year-old died from injuries in October

Three arrested for beating elderly woman to death, robbery

Reggio Calabria, March 16 - Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the robbery and death of an elderly woman at her home in Reggio Calabria last October. Massimo Berlingeri, 44, Benito Alessandro Bevilacqua, 24, and Patrizia Caristo, 30, face charges of aggravated robbery and manslaughter after allegedly entering the apartment of the 88-year-old shortly after she had returned from church and beating her and forcing her to hand over her money. The woman subsequently died from her injuries.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

Nuova viabilità sul Corso Cavour

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 19 milioni a un medico

Truffava i genitori di una vittima lupara bianca, arrestato

Truffava i genitori di una vittima di lupara bianca, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33