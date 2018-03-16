Three arrested for beating elderly woman to death, robbery

Reggio Calabria, March 16 - Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the robbery and death of an elderly woman at her home in Reggio Calabria last October. Massimo Berlingeri, 44, Benito Alessandro Bevilacqua, 24, and Patrizia Caristo, 30, face charges of aggravated robbery and manslaughter after allegedly entering the apartment of the 88-year-old shortly after she had returned from church and beating her and forcing her to hand over her money. The woman subsequently died from her injuries.