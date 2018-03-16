Rome

Mattarella marks 40th anniversary of Moro kidnapping

President lays wreath for ex premier and slain security detail

Mattarella marks 40th anniversary of Moro kidnapping

Rome, March 16 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday led a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the kidnapping of former premier Aldo Moro and the murder of five members of his security detail by the Red Brigades. Moro, a senior member of the once-dominant Christian Democrat party, was subsequently slain by the leftwing terrorist group after 55 days in captivity. Mattarella laid a wreath and uncovered a plaque in Rome's Via Fani, where the attack in which the bodyguards were killed and Moro was captured took place. Police chief Franco Gabrielli, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and outgoing Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini also took part in the ceremony.

