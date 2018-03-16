Rome

Soccer: Lazio through in Europa League, Milan out

Rome side win 2-0 in Kiev

Rome, March 16 - Lazio are through to the Europa League quarterfinals after a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev gave them a 4-2 aggregate victory on Thursday but AC Milan are out following a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. The Rome side prevailed thanks to goals in either half by Lucas Leiva and Stefan de Vrij, although the triumph should have been even more comfortable as they failed to put away many chances. Milan, who lost the home leg of their last-16 tie 2-0, briefly looked like they might be able to make a comeback when Hakan Calhanoglu put them ahead in London on 35 minutes. But Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck dived to win a corner he converted shortly after and a blunder by Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma enabled Granit Xhaka to double the hosts to lead after the break. Welbeck headed in his second in the closing stages.

