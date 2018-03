Naked woman falls to death from hotel window

Olbia, march 15 - A naked woman fell to her death from a fifth-floor Olbia hotel room early Thursday morning. Pole Magdalena Monika Jozwiak, 39, was found dead before 7 o'clock this morning. Police are trying to establish if she jumped, fell or was pushed. Her male companion, also a Pole, was taken to a police barracks and then moved to a psychiatry ward because he was under the effects of drink and drugs. The couple had been partying heavily, police said.