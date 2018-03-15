EU court KOs Spain Mafia eatery logo (2)

Brussels, march 15 - The European Court of Justice on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Spanish catering chain to use the logo 'The Mafia sits down to eat', upholding Italy's plea that it was clear publicity for the criminal organisation. The ECJ said the logo "transmits a broadly positive image of the Mafia" and "trivialises the grave attacks unleashed against the fundamental values of the Union". Mafia-themed products around the world earn untold sums of money. Two years ago Italian farmers' association Coldiretti denounced the global proliferation of food and drink labels and restaurant chains recalling Sicily's Cosa Nostra mafia at the expense of authentic Made in Italy products. The 'Mafia' brand is "used widely in international food services to attract business," Coldiretti said, citing Spain's 'La Mafia' restaurant chain where eateries are decorated with murals depicting famous mobsters and the 'Cosa Nostra' pizzerias found in countries all over the globe. The association also flagged up Mafiozzo coffee from Bulgaria, Chilli Mafia snacks from Britain, The Godfather wine from Napa Valley in California, and spicy red Wicked Cosa Nostra sauce from Missouri, among other Mafia-branded products. photo: a Facebook page dedicated to top Cosa Nostra fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro