Rome

Seized Norcia centre 'meets norms' - civil protection (2)

Complies with the law

Seized Norcia centre 'meets norms' - civil protection (2)

Rome, March 15 - A civic centre designed by starchitect Stefano Boeri and seized by magistrates in the quake-hit town of Norcia because it is not allegedly temporary but permanent "meets all the norms," Italy's civil protection department said Thursday. The department said on the centre that it had adopted emergency measures, issued to meet the needs of the population hit by the earthquake, in compliance with the law provisions that set them out". It said that a 2016 regulation issued shortly after the first quake "foresees the possibility of realising temporary structures to ensure, among other things, the continuity of public services". Boeri and Norcia Mayor Nicola Alemanno are under investigation in the case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

di Francesco Altomonte

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

di Domenico Marino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33