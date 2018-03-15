Seized Norcia centre 'meets norms' - civil protection (2)

Rome, March 15 - A civic centre designed by starchitect Stefano Boeri and seized by magistrates in the quake-hit town of Norcia because it is not allegedly temporary but permanent "meets all the norms," Italy's civil protection department said Thursday. The department said on the centre that it had adopted emergency measures, issued to meet the needs of the population hit by the earthquake, in compliance with the law provisions that set them out". It said that a 2016 regulation issued shortly after the first quake "foresees the possibility of realising temporary structures to ensure, among other things, the continuity of public services". Boeri and Norcia Mayor Nicola Alemanno are under investigation in the case.