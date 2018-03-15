Gentiloni is PD leader says Calenda (4)

Rome, March 15 - Outgoing Industry Minister and new Democratic Party (PD) member Carlo Calenda said Thursday "the PD leader today is (Premier) Paolo Gentiloni". Calenda said "he has a popularity hugely greater than mine and above and beyond the excellent work he has done in government he will have to be the point of reference". Calenda stressed "he is the leader". "We should have immediately cleared up the fact that Gentiloni was the premier candidate" in the general election where the Pd was punished, Calenda said. "It was a mistake not to have done so," the minister said on RAI TV talk show Porta a Porta. Calenda went on to say: "I joined (the PD) because I think that if the PD collapses Italy runs a risk. "Without a leftwing reformist party, or one pared to the bone, it is not able to face the challenges of modernity". The PD had its worst showing in the March 4 election, getting about 19%.