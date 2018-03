No manipulation of Benedict letter - Vatican (3)

Vatican City, March 15 - There has been no manipulation of a letter from Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lauding his successor Pope Francis, authoritative Vatican sources told ANSA Thursday. "No one hid or manipulated anything," they said, stressing that "a photo some media outlets are talking about is a clearly artistic photo: in fact a part of the letter was fuzzy and also presented the collection of books published by (Vatican publisher) LEV". The sources said that "the blurred part was read by Msgr Viganò publicly, on the occasion of the press conference in front of participants and journalists".