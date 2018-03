Parents beat teacher arrested for mistreating kids (3)

Taranto, March 15 - A couple of parents on Thursday beat up a nursery school teacher arrested in November for mistreating children at a school in Taranto. The parents allegedly beat the 50-year-old teacher while she was shopping in the centre of the southern Italian city. The teacher was arrested on November 23 for mistreating children of around three years of age. The teacher went to the city's ER to be treated and filed a compliant against the parents with police.