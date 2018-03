'V. concerned' on Russia spy case - Alfano (2)

Rome, March 15 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday phoned British counterpart Boris Johnson to say that "we are very concerned about the case of Serghei Skripal, which has put many human lives at risk and we express our strong solidarity with the British government and people". He said "the use of a chemical agent, banned by international conventions, on British territory is particularly serious". Alfano said "we are following very carefully the international debate on the affair and we will not fail to give our support for all actions aimed at guaranteeing safety and security and the respect for international law".