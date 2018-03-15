Rugby: Italy name debutant Polledri for Scotland clash (2)

Rome, March 15 - Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made just one change to his starting lineup for Saturday's final Six Nations match against Scotland in Rome, with Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri coming in to make his debut. The 22-year-old English-Italian player replaces Maxime Mbandà, who injured his knee in last week's 38-14 defeat in Wales, on the open side of the back row. The Azzurri are set to finish bottom of the standings even if they end a 16-match losing streak in the Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend. But coach Conor O'Shea was upbeat about his team's prospects. "I have always said that in the Six Nations, if we play at the maximum and the others play at the maximum, we will lose, but now I say that it's possible to win against anyone, if we only manage to control what we want in the important moments of matches," he said. "We have started a process that will allow us to grow year by year with this group, also after the World Cup," he said. Italy team: 15. Matteo Minozzi - Zebre 14. Tommaso Benvenuti - Benetton 13. Giulio Bisegni - Zebre 12. Tommaso Castello - Zebre 11. Mattia Bellini - Zebre 10. Tommaso Allan - Benetton 9. Marcello Violi - Zebre 1. Andrea Lovotti - Zebre 2. Leonardo Ghiraldini - Toulouse 3. Simone Ferrari - Benetton 4. Alessandro Zanni - Benetton 5. Dean Budd - Benetton 6. Sebastian Negri - Benetton 7. Jake Polledri - Gloucester Rugby 8. Sergio Parisse - Stade Francais Replacements: 16. Oliviero Fabiani - Zebre 17. Nicola Quaglio - Benetton 18. Tiziani Pasquali - Benetton 19. Abraham Steyn - Benetton 20. Giovanni Licata - Fiamme Oro 21. Guglielmo Palazzani - Zebre 22. Carlo Canna - Zebre 23. Jayden Hayward - Benetton