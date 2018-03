Cassation PG shelves Woodcock cases (3)

Rome, March 15 - The prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday shelved all proceedings against Naples prosecutor Henry John Woodcock aimed at possible disciplinary action linked to his actions in the CONSIP-CPL Concordia case. Among the cases is one relating to a failure to include Tiziano Renzi, father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, among those probed. The justice ministry did not oppose the decision to shelve disciplinary action, which thus becomes final.