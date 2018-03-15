Rome

Fitch ups Italy 2018 growth forecast to 1.5% (2)

Agency sees GDP rising 1.2% in 2019

Fitch ups Italy 2018 growth forecast to 1.5% (2)

Rome, March 15 - Fitch said Thursday that it has revised upwards its growth forecasts for Italy, with GDP expected to rise 1.5% this year and 1.2% in 2019. The agency had previously predicted growth of 1.3% in 2018 and 1% in 2019. In its report, Fitch stressed that business and consumer remains high. As for the inconclusive general election earlier this month, the agency said "the formation of a stable government is very difficult and increases the uncertainty on the future course of economic and fiscal policy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

di Francesco Altomonte

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

di Domenico Marino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33