Fitch ups Italy 2018 growth forecast to 1.5% (2)

Rome, March 15 - Fitch said Thursday that it has revised upwards its growth forecasts for Italy, with GDP expected to rise 1.5% this year and 1.2% in 2019. The agency had previously predicted growth of 1.3% in 2018 and 1% in 2019. In its report, Fitch stressed that business and consumer remains high. As for the inconclusive general election earlier this month, the agency said "the formation of a stable government is very difficult and increases the uncertainty on the future course of economic and fiscal policy".