NGO ship saves 117 migrants, 'chased by Libyans' (3)

Rome, March 15 - A ship run by a Spanish NGO saved 117 migrants in the Mediterranean even though it was allegedly pursued by an armed Libyan patrol boat on Thursday, the NGO said. Proactiva Open Arms said it had intervened to save the migrants, who had ended up in the seas, despite the pursuit and also the fact that the Italian Coast Guard had allegedly provided "confused" messages via radio. Proactiva photographed the rescue operation and stressed that the shipwrecked migrants had been at risk of drowning.