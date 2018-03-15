Slovak PM steps down in Kuciak affair (2)

Rome, March 15 - Slovak Premier Robert Fico has decided to step down amid a furore sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist probing the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia's alleged ties to the country's business and political community. Fico will be replaced by Deputy Premier Peter Pellegrini amid the backlash following last month's murders of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée. On Tuesday Calabrian Ndrangheta-linked businesman Antonino Vadalà, arrested then released in connection with Kuciak's murder, was re-arrested in Slovakia in connection with a Venice probe into a Calabria-based organisation that brought drugs from South America into Italy. Eleven people were arrested in the probe. On March 1 Slovak police arrested entrepreneur Vadala' together with his brother and cousin and four other Italian men in connection with the murders. They were released two days later. Kuciak's last, unfinished report on suspected 'Ndrangheta links to Slovakia's business and political communities said Vadalà and others had fraudulently used EU funds. His former business associate, a former Miss Universe contestant named Premier Fico's assistant, is among those who have quit amid the public indignation over the case and corruption woes, which also brought down the interior minister.