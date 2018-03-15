Rome

Slovak PM steps down in Kuciak affair (2)

Murdered journo had been probing 'Ndrangheta

Slovak PM steps down in Kuciak affair (2)

Rome, March 15 - Slovak Premier Robert Fico has decided to step down amid a furore sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist probing the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia's alleged ties to the country's business and political community. Fico will be replaced by Deputy Premier Peter Pellegrini amid the backlash following last month's murders of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée. On Tuesday Calabrian Ndrangheta-linked businesman Antonino Vadalà, arrested then released in connection with Kuciak's murder, was re-arrested in Slovakia in connection with a Venice probe into a Calabria-based organisation that brought drugs from South America into Italy. Eleven people were arrested in the probe. On March 1 Slovak police arrested entrepreneur Vadala' together with his brother and cousin and four other Italian men in connection with the murders. They were released two days later. Kuciak's last, unfinished report on suspected 'Ndrangheta links to Slovakia's business and political communities said Vadalà and others had fraudulently used EU funds. His former business associate, a former Miss Universe contestant named Premier Fico's assistant, is among those who have quit amid the public indignation over the case and corruption woes, which also brought down the interior minister.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Gomorra, Genny Savastano cerca alleati a Messina

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

Le mani della mafia sulla città: 50 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

Criminalità, 14 arresti a Corigliano

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

«Francesco Alvaro fu assassinato su ordine del cognato Nino Penna»

di Francesco Altomonte

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

Gravi errori nel conteggio dei voti

di Domenico Marino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33