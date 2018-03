WWII bomb to be set off in sea off Fano on Mon - mayor (3)

Fano, March 15 - A WWII bomb that caused a scare in Fano earlier this week will be set off in the sea off the Marche port city on Monday, Mayor Massimo Seri said Thursday. Some 23,000 residents were evacuated after the bomb was found and accidentally triggered on a Fano beach during construction work Tuesday. Seri said "the navy divers will carry out the operation next Monday if the conditions of the sea allow it".