MotoGP: Rossi extends contract with Yamaha for another 2 yrs

Rome, March 15 - Valentino Rossi on Thursday extended his contract with Yamaha for two years, the Japanese stable said. The new contract will run out in 2020, when the nine-time world champion will be nearly 42. Rossi, from Tivullia near Pesaro in the Marche region, has seven permier-class titles but his last MotoGP world-championship triumph came in 2009. He came fifth last season. Rossi said the contract extension might not be his last. "There are higher percentages than the past that it is the last extension, but maybe not," he told a press conference ahead of the start of the MotGP season in Qatar. Rossi, 39, said "I think I have enough strength and motivation to continue. "I feel at my ease, I like the bike, and so I decided to continue after the tests".