EU court KOs Spain Mafia eatery logo

Brussels, march 15 - The European Court of Justice on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Spanish catering chain to use the logo 'The Mafia sits down to eat', upholding Italy's plea that it was clear publicity for the criminal organisation. The ECJ said the logo "transmits a broadly positive image of the Mafia" and "trivialises the grave attacks unleashed against the fundamental values of the Union". Mafia-themed products around the world earn untold sums of money.