Ancient Naples port found off Castel dell'Ovo

Naples, Mach 15 - An ancient port in Naples, believed to be the harbour 25 centuries ago when it was called Palepolis by the Greeks who ousted the Etruscans, has been discovered in the sea off the iconic Castel dell'Ovo, archaeologists said Thursday. Underwater archaeologists have found four submerged tunnels, a three-metre-wide street with cart-furrows still there and a long trench for soldiers, six meters down to the right of the castle, Neapolitan archaeologist Mario Negri said. "It's a discovery that opens up a new scenario for reconstructing the ancient structure of Palepolis," he said.