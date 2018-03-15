Ready for Alitalia if restructured - Lufthansa (3)

Berlin, March 15 - Lufthansa is not interested in Alitalia as it stands but could be interested if it is restructured to its liking, the CEO of the German airline, Carsten Spohr, said Thursday. "We remain ready if a chance is offered to us," said Spohr after reporting record 2017 profits up 33% to 2.36 billion euros. "However, I'm sorry to be boring, but I must repeat that Alitalia in its present conditions is not interesting for us. "A restructured Alitalia would be". Spohr sent a letter January 11 to Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda telling him that the German airline would only be willing to acquire Alitalia after major restructuring. "While recognising the valuable measures that have been undertaken to date... we strongly believe that there remains a considerable amount of work to be achieved before Lufthansa would be in the position to enter comprehensively into the next phase of the process," Spohr said in the letter. Under Lufthansa control the company would be smaller in terms of both staff and fleet, it said. Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration last year after workers voted against a restructuring plan. Calenda has said the government is considering three offers for the former flag carrier.