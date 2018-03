Michelangelo 'self-portrait' found in poetess sketch (3)

Milan, March 15 - Michelangelo may have hidden a self-portrait in a sketch of an aristocratic woman poetess friend held in the British Museum, a new study from a Brazilian university says. The study by art expert Deivos de Campos of Porto Alegre's federal university of health science says Michelangelo hid a caricature of himself in the 1525 sketch of Vittoria Colonna. The small outline of a man hunched over a painting can be seen if you carefully scan the ink lines of the folds in the noblewoman's dress, around the abdomen area, de Campo says.