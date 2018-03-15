Raggi-Zingaretti hold talks after run-ins

Rome, March 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and recently re-elected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti held talks on Thursday aimed at reaching areas of agreement. The two had had several run-ins in recent months on issues such as Rome's trash crisis and the water shortage it endured last month and the tension escalated before the March 4 general election and regional vote. But the tone the pair adopted after Thursday's meeting was different. "We spoke about some issues that we can find alignment on, something that I consider useful for Rome and for the region," Raggi said. Zingaretti said the meeting was "an opportunity to start over, to discuss issues that need closer cooperation". Among the questions addressed were transport, trash and the future of the site of the former Forlanini hospital.