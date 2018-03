MotoGP: Rossi extends contract with Yamaha for 2 yrs (3)

Rome, March 15 - Valentino Rossi on Thursday extended his contract with Yamaha for two years, the Japanese stable said. The new contract will run out in 2020, when the nine-time world champion will be nearly 42. Rossi, from Tivullia near Pesaro in the Marche region, has seven permier-class titles but his last MotoGP world-championship triumph came in 2009. He came fifth last season.