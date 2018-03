Grillo says not quitting,still voice of M5S supporters (2)

Rome, March 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo said Thursday that he has not given up his political battles as he thanked his followers for their support. "Thanks to those who encourage me not to give up (how could I?)," the comedian-turned-politician said on his blog. "I am always with you and I will be your voice when you no longer have one". M5S premier candidate Luigi Di Maio has taken over the "political leadership" of the movement, which was the biggest single party in this month's general election with around 32% of the vote.