Skiing: On-fire Goggia wins Are Super G (2)

Are, March 15 - Italy's Sofia Goggia continued her hot form on Thursday by winning the World Cup Super G race at Are, Sweden, with a time of 1:07.92. On Wednesday Goggia, who won downhill gold at the recent Winter Olympics in South Korea, wrapped up the women's downhill World Cup title with a second-placed finish in that discipline. Thursday's was her fifth World Cup win of her career and her third this season. Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg came second in Thursday's race while America's Lindsey Vonn was third. Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather clinched the Super G World Cup with a sixth-place finish.