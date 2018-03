Spoke to Salvini, House Speaker should be M5S-Di Maio (2)

Rome, March 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that he had spoken to League leader Matteo Salvini about the Speakers of the new parliament and told him the Lower House Speaker should be a member of his anti-establishment group. "Just after 20:00 yesterday I had a telephone call from Matteo Salvini," Di Maio said on the M5S blog. "I'm pleased to tell you what we said because I want everything to take place in the maximum transparency. He said that he has called for "the presidency of the Lower House to be assigned to the Movement" as it is "the country's top political party".