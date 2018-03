Doctor's assets worth 19 mn seized in anti-Ndrangheta op

Reggio Calabria, March 15 - Carabinieri and finance police in Reggio Calabria on Thursday seized assets worth 19 million euros from a local surgeon, Francesco Cellini. The man is suspected of treating fugitive members of local crime syndicate, the 'Ndrangheta, including alleged members Pasquale and Giovanni Tegano, as the legal representative of the Anphora cooperative that manages the local private clinic nova Salus. The man is a suspect in the anti-mafia Sansone operation dating back to 2016 against the local mafia clans of Condello in Reggio Calabria and Zito-Bertuca, Imerti-Buda in Villa San Giovanni.