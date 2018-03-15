Generali posts 2.1 bn net profit, raises dividend (2)

Milan, March 15 - Italian insurance giant Generali said Thursday that it made a net profit of 2.1 billion euros in 2017, an increase of 1.4%. It said its operating profit rose 2.3% to 4.89 billion euros thanks to the "Life segment, the Investments, Asset & Wealth Management business and cost reduction target reached ahead of schedule". The company announced a dividend per share of 0.85 euros, up 6%. "The excellent results that we presented today confirm the validity and effectiveness of our strategic plan in this current market context," said Generali CEO Philippe Donnet. "We are perfectly positioned to reach all of our objectives that we had set for 2018".