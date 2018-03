Man arrested for defrauding parents of Mafia victim

Messina, March 15 - Carabinieri police in the Sicilian province of Messina on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old man who is suspected of defrauding the parents of young man slain by the Mafia of at least 200,000 euros. The son is thought to have been killed in a "lupara bianca" case, meaning a Mafia killing in which the body is never found. A lupara is a type of sawn-off shotgun favoured by the Sicilian mafia. The suspect of accused of defrauding the couple of their savings, leaving them penniless, by telling him their son was still alive, but was in hiding because the Mafia wanted to kill him and was in need of medical care.