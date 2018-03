Three bodies found, murder-suicide suspected (2)

Giussano, March 15 - Three members of the same family were found dead with knife wounds to the throat late on Wednesday in the northern town of Giussano, near Modena, in a suspected double murder-suicide, sources said Thursday. Investigators suspect that Alessandro Turati, 28, took his own life after stabbing to death his 58-year-old mother, Marina Cesena and his 88-year-old grandmother, Paola Parravicini.