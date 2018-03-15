M5S, League eye agreement on Speakers

Rome, March 15 - League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) head Luigi Di Maio look to be moving towards an agreement on the Speakers of the new parliament after the former called the latter to discuss this issue on Wednesday evening. Salvini has said the Speakers should come from the "winners" of this month's general election, which produced a hung parliament. The anti-establishment M5S is the biggest single party after getting over 32% of the vote while the League is the lead party in the centre-right coalition - the bloc the got most votes combined with around 37%. "We agreed on the need to discuss the Speakers of the two houses while respecting the vote of the Italian people," Salvini said, adding that he had also called Maurizio Martina, the caretaker leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), and former Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, the head of the leftwing Equal and Free (LeU) group. Di Maio said the Lower House Speaker should be a M5S lawmaker. Electing new Speakers will be the first job of the new parliament.