Terror suspect arrested after FBI tip-off (2)

Viterbo, March 15 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old terrorism suspect in Viterbo, near Rome, following a tip-off from the FBI, sources said. Anti-terrorism investigators found material that could be used to make explosives during a search of the home of the suspect, an Italian national with Latvian roots, the sources said. On social media the man had put up posts expressing admiration for Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamist extremist who drove a truck into pedestrians in New York in October, killing eight people.