ANSA/ Photography, ad design, Renaissance star in new shows

(by Marzia Apice) Rome, March 14 - From Fulvio Roiter's vision in Venice to Cola dell'Amatrice's Renaissance art in Ascoli Piceno, Federico Seneca's posters in Treviso and Antonio Ratti's fabrics in Rome, the exhibitions over the weekend starting on March 16 will be uniting the contemporary world with a fascination for classical art. VENICE - About 200 photos, mostly vintage ones, will be showcasing the talent of one of the most important photographers of our time. On March 16, a large retrospective will open at the Casa dei Tre Oci on Fulvio Roiter, the first since his death in 2016. It will run through August 26. The exhibition is divided into nine sections that cover the photographer's entire life, from the age of neorealism to the representations of his native city Venice and the tales of his trips to New Orleans, Belgium, Portugal, Andalusia and Brazil. TREVISO - From his Belle époque debut to his futuristic developments and the theatricality of the Bauhaus matrix, the Museo Nazionale Salce will pay homage to the "father of Baci Perugina". The exhibition 'Federico Seneca (1891 - 1976). Segno e Forma nella Pubblicità' ('Federico Seneca (1891 - 1976). Signs and Shapes in Advertising') will run from March 17 to September 2. Posters, drafts in the form of drawings and sculptures, some of which never before shown to the public, document the creative development of the artistic director of Perugina and Butoni, one of the most important Italian graphic designers in the advertising sector in the past century. ROME - The weekend will be the first for the 'Arabesques. Antonio Ratti, il Tessuto come Arte' ('Arabesques. Antonio Ratti, Fabric as Art') exhibition that the Museo Nazionale Romano is hosting within the large halls of Terme di Diocleziano from March 14 until May 20. The exhibition is on Antonio Ratti (1915-2002), a textile entrepreneur who created the Ratti group and a cultural foundation bearing his name. ASCOLI PICENO - The exhibition "Cola dell'Amatrice da Pinturicchio a Raffaello" will be at the Pinacoteca Civica and the Sala Cola dell'Amatrice from March 17 to July 15 and will showcase the famous Italian sixteenth century Renaissance artist. REGGIO EMILIA - March 18 will be the last day at Palazzo Magnani for "Kandinsky Cage: Musica e Spirituale nell'Arte' (' Kandinsky Cage: Music and Spirituality in Art'), whicb unites about 50 of Kandinsky's works with important composers and works by Max Klinger, Paul Klee, Fausto Melotti, Nicolas De Staël, Giulio Turcato and Robert Rauschenberg, with homage also paid to John Cage.