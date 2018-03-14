Soccer: Juventus beat Atalanta, go four points clear

Rome
14/03/2018
Rome, March 14 - Champions Juventus moved four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a 2-0 win over Atalanta in Turin on Wednesday. Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi scored in either half to strengthen Juve's grip on the top spot as they aim for a seventh consecutive Serie A title. Juventus have 74 points from 28 games, while second-placed Napoli have 70. Wednesday's match was a game in hand that Juve had in hand after the original fixture was postponed due to snow. Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini was sent off for a second yellow card in the 79th minute, shortly before Matuidi goal.
