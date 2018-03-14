Basic income not handout for layabouts - Di Maio

Milan, March 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the basic income the anti-establishment group wants to introduce in government will not be a handout for layabouts. "We don't intend to give money to people without them doing anything," Di Maio said at the Milan branch of retailers association Confcommercio. "I reassure you that no one will be able to stay on the sofa. "We have to be inspired by liberal countries that use flex security." Under the proposal, people claiming the benefit would be obligated to take action to find a job and it would be withdrawn if they turn down more than three work offers.