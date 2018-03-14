Milan

Basic income not handout for layabouts - Di Maio

No one will be able to lie on sofa and benefit

Basic income not handout for layabouts - Di Maio

Milan, March 14 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the basic income the anti-establishment group wants to introduce in government will not be a handout for layabouts. "We don't intend to give money to people without them doing anything," Di Maio said at the Milan branch of retailers association Confcommercio. "I reassure you that no one will be able to stay on the sofa. "We have to be inspired by liberal countries that use flex security." Under the proposal, people claiming the benefit would be obligated to take action to find a job and it would be withdrawn if they turn down more than three work offers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33