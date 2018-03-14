Soccer: Lazio fans take legal action over VAR decision

Rome, March 14 - A group of 11 Lazio fans has taken legal action with a justice of the peace against the referees and assistant referees of their side's 3-1 defeat to Torino in December over a controversial decision they say cost it the match. Lazio's Italy forward Ciro Immobile got a red card at the end of the first half with the score at 0-0 when the video-assistant referee (VAR) analysed footage of him shoving his shoulder into the face of a Torino defender. But the VAR ignored the Rome side's strong shout for a penalty for handball in the move that led up to that incident.