Soccer: Lazio fans take legal action over VAR decision

Rome
14/03/2018
Rome, March 14 - A group of 11 Lazio fans has taken legal action with a justice of the peace against the referees and assistant referees of their side's 3-1 defeat to Torino in December over a controversial decision they say cost it the match. Lazio's Italy forward Ciro Immobile got a red card at the end of the first half with the score at 0-0 when the video-assistant referee (VAR) analysed footage of him shoving his shoulder into the face of a Torino defender. But the VAR ignored the Rome side's strong shout for a penalty for handball in the move that led up to that incident.
Si evade un quarto dell'incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L'ombra delle "bufale" sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!
di Rosario Pasciuto
