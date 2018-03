Berlusconi eyes right govt, PD support on some issues

Rome, March 14 - Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi told an assembly of lawmakers for the party that a possible end to Italy's apparent political deadlock could be a centre-right government supported by the Democratic Party (PD) on some issues, sources said Wednesday. League leader Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy (FdI) chief Giorgia Meloni are against this hypothesis, but Berlusconi told the FI parliamentarians that he would try to convince his coalition allies, the sources said.