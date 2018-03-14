Rome

Heart doctors on papal mission to save Syrian children

Team from Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital on 20 serious cases

Rome, March 14 - A team from Rome's Vatican-owned Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital is on a mission assigned by Pope Francis to help 20 Syrian child refugees with serious heart problems. The team led by child cardiology department director Fiore Iorio has just returned from the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, where they operated in eight children between March 4 and 10. One of them, a girl called Eman, was just one year old. "The baby is affected by a series of malformations," said Iorio. "Her heart has just one ventricle and two or more operations are needed to correct the pathology. "Everything went well (with the the first one) and in a few years she'll have another operation". The team will take off soon to operate on the 12 other children on the waiting list.

