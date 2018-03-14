Centre right to suggest Salvini premier to president (2)

Rome, March 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the centre-right coalition has agreed to suggest that he get the premier-designate mandate when it has talks with President Sergio Mattarella about the formation of a new government. "There is an agreement about the recommendation that will be made to the president," Salvini said. "If and when we are summoned, it will be for Matteo Salvini premier, as the coalition that won the election. "The commitment will be to work to find the numbers (in parliament) so that the government can exist. "We'll do that as a team, not as individuals".