Salvini honoured but doesn't want Senate Speaker role (2)

Rome, March 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he was honoured to have been linked to the role of Senate Speaker, Italy's second-highest institutional post after the presidency, but added that he was not interested. "Some have honoured me by mentioning my name for the role of Speaker of the Senate," Salvini said. "It fills me with joy, but can you see me as Senate Speaker? "I've already planned around 10 rallies and it would be difficult to do them as Speaker. "I'm honoured but I'd like to do something else. The answer is no. "Not even my mother would have imagined that. It's not what I've worked for, what people voted for me for".