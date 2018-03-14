Govt deal with whole coalition, not just League-Salvini (2)

Rome, March 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that negotiations for the formation of a new government will be conducted for the whole centre-right coalition, not just his party. "We are working on a common centre-right programme for the government and then, when we are called to the presidential palace (for consultations), there will be a proposal from the whole centre right," he said. "If others approach us, we'll talk about it as a coalition, not as single parties". When asked if the League would make agreements independently from its centre-right allies, he said "No."