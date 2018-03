Freemason clerics out of Church - CEI (3)

Rome, March 14 - Priests and bishops who are Freemasons will be ejected from the Catholic Church, Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Nunzio Galantino said Wednesday. He said the Church had always had the same stance on freemasonry: "everything that undermines the common good to the advantage of a few cannot be accepted". Galantino said "shadowy powers" sometimes poisoned Italian political and social life and sometimes insinuated themselves into the ecclesiastical world.