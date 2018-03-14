Tension simmers in Turin M5S over 2026 Olympic bid (2)

Turin, March 14 - Tension continued within Turin's ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration on Wednesday over the proposal for the northern Italian city to bid to host the Winter Olympics again in 2026. A meeting of the city assembly on the issue did not reach a quorum on Monday after four M5S councillors opposed to the idea failed to turn up. As a result of the tension a "manifestation of interest" in hosting the Games will not be sent on Wednesday, as Mayor Chiara Appendino had said was planned, sources said. A meeting of the metropolitan authority discussed the issue on Wednesday and unanimously approved a motion to send a manifestation of interest. "We have voted for tough, unpopular decisions out of a sense of responsibility towards the city," Marina Pollicino, one of the M5S councillors against the bid, said on Facebook. "The Olympics, the manifestation of interest and the direction that this should give the Olympic project, albeit with variables of I don't know what substance, are completely outside the concrete matter of the budget".