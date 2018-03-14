Milan

We'll be faster than Germany in getting govt - Di Maio (2)

Don't breach budget, yes to spending review - M5S leader

We'll be faster than Germany in getting govt - Di Maio (2)

Milan, March 14 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy would be faster than Germany, which took six months, in forming a government after inconclusive elections. "Today in Germany after around six months the government has been formed , I think we'll take less than that," he said. Di Maio said that the EU's 3% budget-deficit-to-GDP ratio should not be breached because money should be first recovered from a spending review. He said "the spending review is important, before talking about breaching the deficit (limit), let's go and recover money that was spent badly and invested badly," he told retail group Confcommercio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

"Guerra" tra meteorologi: gelo o non gelo?

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Indagine Cas, in carcere l'ex presidente Nino Gazzara

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Sull’omicidio di Rocco Molè piomba la verità di un pentito

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

Travolge due pedoni e fugge: era drogato e ubriaco!

di Rosario Pasciuto

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Maria Chindamo, consegnata al pm copia del testamento del suocero

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33