We'll be faster than Germany in getting govt - Di Maio (2)

Milan, March 14 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that Italy would be faster than Germany, which took six months, in forming a government after inconclusive elections. "Today in Germany after around six months the government has been formed , I think we'll take less than that," he said. Di Maio said that the EU's 3% budget-deficit-to-GDP ratio should not be breached because money should be first recovered from a spending review. He said "the spending review is important, before talking about breaching the deficit (limit), let's go and recover money that was spent badly and invested badly," he told retail group Confcommercio.