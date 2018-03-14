Rome

Salvini rules out VAT hike (2)

Safeguard clause does not exist says League leader

Salvini rules out VAT hike (2)

Rome, March 14 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that a government led by him would not allow a VAT hike in a budget 'safeguard' clause to kick in. Such clauses are meant to automatically kick if the government fails to cover a budget requirement. "We exclude any tax or duty elements within the fiscal policies," Salvini said at a press conference at the foreign press association in Rome. "The safeguard clause to increase VAT does not exist for us. "On the contrary, as the first cabinet meeting we'll scrap the seven oldest duties that weigh down the Italian economy. "The oldest one dates back to the Second Italo-Ethiopian War".

